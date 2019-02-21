Man in serious condition after horse fall on CQ property
11.15AM: THE man injured in a horse fall on a property at Bajool has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.
The man suffered head injuries.
10.40AM: PARAMEDICS are responding to reports a man was injured in a horse fall on a property south of Rockhampton.
Initial reports suggest the 58-year-old man was knocked unconscious for some time after the fall on a property at Bajool.
It is not known how long he was unconscious for or how serious his injuries are.