Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service.
Queensland Ambulance Service. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Breaking

Man in serious condition after horse fall on CQ property

21st Feb 2019 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

11.15AM: THE man injured in a horse fall on a property at Bajool has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.

The man suffered head injuries.

10.40AM: PARAMEDICS are responding to reports a man was injured in a horse fall on a property south of Rockhampton.

Initial reports suggest the 58-year-old man was knocked unconscious for some time after the fall on a property at Bajool.

It is not known how long he was unconscious for or how serious his injuries are.

horse accident queensland ambulance service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CYCLONIC BLOW: TC Oma forces cruise cancellation

    CYCLONIC BLOW: TC Oma forces cruise cancellation

    Breaking TROPICAL Cyclone Oma has dealt an economic blow to Gladstone before a breath of her wind was able reach our shores.

    • 21st Feb 2019 12:28 PM
    Unlocking the secrets of Southern Great Barrier Reef tourism

    premium_icon Unlocking the secrets of Southern Great Barrier Reef tourism

    News Promoting the region is paying off, new publication sure to impress

    'A bit unusual': Pastor grateful for unexpected help

    premium_icon 'A bit unusual': Pastor grateful for unexpected help

    News 'Wouldn't it be nice if they stopped by and helped?'

    UPDATE: Teen in hospital after pinned between two cars

    premium_icon UPDATE: Teen in hospital after pinned between two cars

    News The incident occurred just before 7am this morning.