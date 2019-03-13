Man in serious condition after falling 12m from tree

A MAN has been flown to a Brisbane hospital after he fell 12 metres from a tree at a Gladstone home.

Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene, where a contract worker was reportedly suspended in the air, using a chainsaw to trim tree branches around power lines when his harness became damaged and broke.

LifeFlight said the man in his forties "plummeted" 12 metres to the ground, injuring his back, stomach and legs.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue airlifted a man to a Brisbane hospital after he fell 12m from a tree at a Gladstone property. RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

The chopper was able to land at a nearby property.

Residents used an all-terrain vehicle to transport the rescue crew to the injured man.

He was stabilised by the critical care flight paramedic.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue airlifted a man to a Brisbane hospital after he fell 12m from a tree at a Gladstone property. RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

Due to the rugged location of the incident, it was decided it would be safest to winch him from the scene.

The man was in a serious condition when he was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.