Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 35-year-old man has been taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition after his car rolled over. Photo: Frank Redward
A 35-year-old man has been taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition after his car rolled over. Photo: Frank Redward
News

Man in serious condition after car roll over

Rachel Vercoe
17th Jan 2020 6:30 AM | Updated: 10:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE driver of car involved in an accident in Bucca on the Mid North Coast has been taken to the Coffs Harbour Health Campus by ambulance in a serious but stable condition.

The 35-year-old man was extricated from his vehicle which had rolled at the Bucca Road and Wears Road turn off in Bucca.

He was treated on scene and taken to the hospital in a serious but stable condition with neck pain, abdominal trauma, cuts and abrasions.

The accident happened just before 7pm on Thursday with emergency services attending the scene.

More Stories

Show More
bucca crash police
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Nude woman stuns at airport

      Nude woman stuns at airport
      • 17th Jan 2020 12:29 PM

      Top Stories

        Families in limbo as QBCC suspends builder’s licence

        premium_icon Families in limbo as QBCC suspends builder’s licence

        News IT WAS a tough start to the new year when subcontractors found out they were in the lurch and couldn’t contact a Gladstone builder.

        UPDATE: Capricornia’s severe thunderstorm warning cancelled

        premium_icon UPDATE: Capricornia’s severe thunderstorm warning cancelled

        News Residents warned that the storms were expected to return later today.

        PIECE OF PARADISE: Acreage for sale

        premium_icon PIECE OF PARADISE: Acreage for sale

        Property DREAMING of owning a piece of Central Queensland paradise? Here is a selection of...

        • 17th Jan 2020 12:28 PM
        72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        premium_icon 72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

        News Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered.