Crime

Man in serious condition after alleged stabbing

lucy rutherford
31st Jul 2020 7:55 PM | Updated: 1st Aug 2020 9:12 AM
A man has been charged for allegedly stabbing another man after a fight at Buddina.

It will be alleged a 34-year-old man from Little Mountain attended an address on Illuka Street around 8.30am Friday to confront a male occupant of the home who was known to him.

A physical altercation broke out between the pair, during which the 34-year-old sustained a stab wound to his torso.

The injured man walked a short distance to Tumut Street where a friend notified police.

He was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition before being airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital.

Police arrested a 30-year-old Buddina man shortly afterwards who has since been charged with unlawful wounding.

He is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Saturday.

