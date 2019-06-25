Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lime scooters have proved a hit in Brisbane’s inner suburbs. Picture: David Clark/AAP
Lime scooters have proved a hit in Brisbane’s inner suburbs. Picture: David Clark/AAP
News

Man dies after riding Lime e-scooter

25th Jun 2019 10:31 AM

A MAN has died after riding a Lime electric scooter in central Auckland on Monday night, New Zealand police say.

The death of the 59-year old is thought to be the first fatal accident with one of the ride-share electric scooters in New Zealand.

"The circumstances of the death are unclear however it is not thought to be suspicious and police can confirm the man had been travelling on an electric scooter prior to his death," police said in a statement.

A Lime spokeswoman said the company was "devastated" to learn of the incident and would continue to assist local authorities.

In February the 1,000-strong fleet of Lime e-scooters was removed from the streets of New Zealand's largest city after a firmware problem caused the wheels to lock up on some of the scooters.

The company was allowed back on the road after two weeks.

Lime is one of three scooter ride-share companies operating in Auckland.

More Stories

Show More
accident death editors picks lime e-scooter

Top Stories

    Locals will 'dig' East Shores Stage 1B

    premium_icon Locals will 'dig' East Shores Stage 1B

    News 'This is about giving back the waterfront and facilities'.

    Retiree's dementia mission hits rough seas in Gladstone

    premium_icon Retiree's dementia mission hits rough seas in Gladstone

    News Bill ran into rough sees offshore of Gladstone but it won't stop him

    • 25th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    LJ Hooker raises more than $10k

    premium_icon LJ Hooker raises more than $10k

    News Gladstone LJ Hooker has exceeded their target for Relay for Life

    • 25th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Special ceremony to celebrate Eileen's 100th birthday

    premium_icon Special ceremony to celebrate Eileen's 100th birthday

    News She married Max Murchie in 1942 and they had five children

    • 25th Jun 2019 12:00 PM