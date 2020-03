A MAN has been taken to hospital after a two vehicle crash in New Auckland this morning.

Emergency services were called to Sharon Dr at 6.41am after reports that a car collided with a trailer.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the man had minor facial injuries.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman said police had to close the road.

It was reopened at 7.26am.