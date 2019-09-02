Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HIGHWAY CRASH: An ambulance rushed to the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Cunningham Hwy.
HIGHWAY CRASH: An ambulance rushed to the scene of a single vehicle crash on the Cunningham Hwy. Cordell Richardson
Breaking

Man in hospital after highway crash through barbed wire

Bianca Hrovat
by
2nd Sep 2019 7:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in Warwick Hospital after he crashed his vehicle through a barbed wire fence and into a sign post on the Cunningham Highway this morning.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash at Clintonvale at 4.23am.

According to a Queensland Police spokeswoman, the man in his 50s drove his car off the road and into a paddock.

One fire crew attended the scene about 5am and disconnected the car battery to ensure safety.

There was no obvious damage to property and the man did not appear to be injured.

According to a QAS spokesman, the man was transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.

More Stories

barbed wire cunningham highway queensland ambulance services queensland fire and emergency services road crash warwick hospital
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

    IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

    News Gladstone residents were kept entertained with several activities over the weekend.

    • 2nd Sep 2019 11:00 AM
    REVEALED: Gladstone MP's spending for 2018/19

    premium_icon REVEALED: Gladstone MP's spending for 2018/19

    Politics Glenn Butcher said all the spendings were necessary for his job.

    Agnes teen surfs her way to a national longboard title

    premium_icon Agnes teen surfs her way to a national longboard title

    Surfing Luca's hard work and dedication has led her to success at nationals

    QCG shutdown works begin

    premium_icon QCG shutdown works begin

    News Shell say they do not anticipate residents will see black smoke.