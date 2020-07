Paramedics were called to Philip St at 6.08pm.

7.30AM: A MAN in his 30s was taken to hospital after a vehicle and pedestrian incident at Kin Kora last night.

Emergency services were called to Philip Street at 6.08pm.

The man had a foot injury and was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.