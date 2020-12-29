Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
News

Man in hospital after fire breaks out under house

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
29th Dec 2020 8:30 AM
A man was taken to hospital on Monday night after a small fire broke out underneath a house in South Rockhampton.

Emergency services were called to reports of the fire at a house on West St, The Range, at 7.12pm.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman, the occupants had extinguished the fire prior to the arrival of emergency services.

A man in his 40s was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with minor smoke inhalation.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman, police were told to stand down and would not be investigating the incident.

house fire rockhampton fire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

