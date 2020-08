A man was taken to hospital after falling of a scooter this morning.

A MAN was taken to hospital after falling off a scooter in Gladstone Central this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man fell off a push scooter on William St around 8.15am.

The man was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with facial injuries.