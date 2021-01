A man is in hospital following a crash into a guard rail on the Bruce Highway, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

A man is in hospital after a crash into a guard rail on the Bruce Hwy Sunday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the scene at 11am in Lowmead near Granite Creek.

She said the man was taken stable to Gladstone Hospital with suspected spinal injuries.