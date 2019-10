A man was taken to hospital after a crash in Kirkwood last night.

A MAN was taken to hospital after what was reported as a vehicle and motorbike crash last night in Kirkwood.

Paramedics were called to the Kirkwood Rd and Dixon Dr intersection just after 6.20pm.

A man was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.