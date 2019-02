A MAN is in a stable condition in hospital after a single vehicle crash at the Calliope crossroads.

A MAN is in a stable condition in hospital after a single vehicle crash at the Calliope crossroads. Jorge Branco

At 7.16pm last night, the car crashed in to a tree on the Bruce Highway 4kms towards Benaraby and past the interchange.

He was transported to Gladstone Hospital as a precaution.

It's the third motor vehicle crash in one day on Gladstone region's roads - after two fatal crashes in Callemondah and Lowmead.