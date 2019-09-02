Menu
A man in his early 20s is recovering in hospital after being shot on Brisbane’s bayside overnight. Picture: File.
Crime

Man in hospital after Brisbane shooting

by Thomas Morgan
2nd Sep 2019 9:36 AM
POLICE are investigating after a young man was shot on Brisbane's bayside overnight.

Emergency services were called to Karloo St, Wynnum at 2.30am where a man in his early 20s was found with gunshot wounds to his back.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he is now said to be in a serious but stable condition.

In a statement this morning, Queensland Police urged anyone with information or who might have dashcam footage of the area to contact police immediately.

Investigations are continuing.

crime hospital injuries shooting

