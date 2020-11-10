Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Episode 7 - Reluctant Icons: 'It's like a devil'
News

Man in hospital after being struck by car

by SAM FLANAGAN
10th Nov 2020 10:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is in a serious condition in the Townsville University Hospital after being struck by a vehicle overnight.

Emergency services were called to Deeragun Rd, Deeragun just after 7pm last night following reports of a vehicle v pedestrian incident.

The Queensland Ambulance Service treated a 42-year-old man on scene for a head injury.

A paramedic from the critical care team then transported the man in a serious but stable condition to the Townsville University Hospital.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said the investigation into the incident was still open.

Originally published as Man in hospital after being struck by car

More Stories

crash editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Child hospitalised following West Gladstone crash

        Premium Content Child hospitalised following West Gladstone crash

        News QAS crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash last night.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, November 9.

        DRIVERS BEWARE: CQ to get 6 new transport inspectors

        Premium Content DRIVERS BEWARE: CQ to get 6 new transport inspectors

        News Here’s how many Gladstone and Rockhampton will gain and what they’ll target in the...

        Woman used illegal steroids to cope with body pain

        Premium Content Woman used illegal steroids to cope with body pain

        News Christine Pamela Choate faced a Gladstone court yesterday.