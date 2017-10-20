27°
Two in custody after reports of disturbance involving firearm

Sarah Steger
by

TWO people have been taken into custody in relation to a public disturbance this morning.

About 9.21am, police attended an incident at Tannum Sands after they received reports of a man causing a disturbance along Old Tannum Rd.

A member of the public contacted police shortly after initial reports and mentioned there was a firearm at the same location.

"No firearm was found, though," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

The spokesman confirmed a man and another person (gender unconfirmed) were being questioned by police.

"He is currently in custody with another person assisting police," the spokesman said.

Updates to follow.

Topics:  firearm police queensland tannum sands

Gladstone Observer
