Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency Services: Police
Emergency Services: Police
News

Man in custody after police find illicit laboratory

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th May 2020 2:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BARNEY Point man has been arrested and charged with multiple offences including assaulting police after officers executed a warrant and found chemicals and equipment suggesting an illicit laboratory last week.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman said Criminal Investigation Branch detectives executed a search at a private address in Calliope last Friday at 9am.

She said detectives found chemicals and contacted the Illicit Laboratory Investigation team for further investigations.

The man, 36, was arrested with multiple charges including five charges of serious assault of police, two charges for possesses anything for use in the commission of a drug offence, two charges for possessing relevant substance or thing and one charge for not being endorsed to possess restricted drug and one charge for serious assault and obstructing police.

The spokeswoman said the chemicals and equipment found suggested to police an illicit laboratory had been previously set up.

The man was remanded in police custody and is expected to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Investigations are ongoing.

calliope drug charges illicit laboratory
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mechanical engineer turns hobby into career

        premium_icon Mechanical engineer turns hobby into career

        News The tyre store in Gladstone Central has a fresh look, with the new owners looking to help locals.

        • 4th May 2020 3:00 PM
        Jeweller reopens after COVID-19 closure

        premium_icon Jeweller reopens after COVID-19 closure

        News Owner said the shop temporarily closed its doors on March 30

        • 4th May 2020 2:43 PM
        Three people in hospital after Calliope crash

        premium_icon Three people in hospital after Calliope crash

        News Two women and a man have been taken to hospital.

        LABOUR DAY: What’s open and closed in Gladstone?

        premium_icon LABOUR DAY: What’s open and closed in Gladstone?

        News It can be confusing keeping track of what’s going to be open when – so we’ve...