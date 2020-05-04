Man in custody after police find illicit laboratory

A BARNEY Point man has been arrested and charged with multiple offences including assaulting police after officers executed a warrant and found chemicals and equipment suggesting an illicit laboratory last week.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman said Criminal Investigation Branch detectives executed a search at a private address in Calliope last Friday at 9am.

She said detectives found chemicals and contacted the Illicit Laboratory Investigation team for further investigations.

The man, 36, was arrested with multiple charges including five charges of serious assault of police, two charges for possesses anything for use in the commission of a drug offence, two charges for possessing relevant substance or thing and one charge for not being endorsed to possess restricted drug and one charge for serious assault and obstructing police.

The spokeswoman said the chemicals and equipment found suggested to police an illicit laboratory had been previously set up.

The man was remanded in police custody and is expected to appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Investigations are ongoing.