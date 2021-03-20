Man in custody after late-night drive ends in police pursuit

A 43-year-old Riverview man was taken into custody on Friday evening after a short pursuit by police at Goodna.

A 43-year-old Riverview man was taken into custody on Friday evening after a short pursuit by police at Goodna.

A 43-year-old Riverview man has been taken into custody after a late-night drive on Friday evening descended into chaos.

It was about 10.30pm when police first noticed a vehicle, alleged to be driven by the man, stopped at an intersection on Alice Street at Goodna.

Officers reportedly performed a registration check on the 2006 black Honda Civic, only to discover it had been fitted with stolen plates.

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers attempted to pursue the vehicle as it travelled southbound along Jones Rd.

Polair, which was undertaking duties nearby, was called in to offer aerial support.

LOCAL NEWS: Visitors return to aged care homes as restrictions eased

The spokesman said the driver allegedly started to speed erratically, prompting officers on the ground to suspend their pursuit.

It is understood Polair continued tracking the vehicle as it later travelled along Ipswich Mwy at Goodna.

A tyre deflation device was deployed, bringing the vehicle to a stop just after 11.15pm.

Police arrested the man without incident.

The man was charged with a string of offences including: dangerous operation of a vehicle, evading police, offences involving registration certificates, driving of a motor vehicle without a driver's license and two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

He is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.