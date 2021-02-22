Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 30-year-old man was taken in a critical condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after crashing a motorised skateboard on Sunday night.
A 30-year-old man was taken in a critical condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital after crashing a motorised skateboard on Sunday night.
News

Man in critical condition after motorised skateboard crash

Lachlan Mcivor
22nd Feb 2021 7:30 AM | Updated: 10:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN is in a critical condition in hospital after it is believed he crashed while riding a motorised skateboard in Ipswich late last night.

The 30-year-old was transported by paramedics to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious head and eye injuries after he was discovered unresponsive in Augustine Heights.

Paramedics and police responded to the incident on St Augustines Dr about 11pm on Sunday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

"He was unresponsive when we arrived (to the scene)," he said.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

More Stories

accident critical condition motorised skateboard
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone mum bashes victim in violent road rage incident

        Premium Content Gladstone mum bashes victim in violent road rage incident

        Crime The woman slapped and punched her victim and called her a ‘paedophile’.

        Firefighters called out to barbecue fires at Tannum Sands

        Premium Content Firefighters called out to barbecue fires at Tannum Sands

        News Two barbecues were on fire when crews arrived.

        RUBBISH: Gladstone’s poor recycling contamination rate

        Premium Content RUBBISH: Gladstone’s poor recycling contamination rate

        Council News A Gladstone councillor has shared just how much non-recyclables are ending up in...

        BUSHFIRE: Smoke affecting highway

        Premium Content BUSHFIRE: Smoke affecting highway

        News Motorists are warned to drive with caution.