Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man was taken to Biolela Hospital.
The man was taken to Biolela Hospital.
News

Man in critical condition after falling from tree

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Jun 2020 1:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after falling from a tree at Biloela today.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to Malakoff St at Biloela at 12.28pm after reports a man had fallen from a tree.

When paramedics arrived they found a man in his 50s suffering significant head injuries.

He was treated at the scene before being rushed to Biloela Hospital by road ambulance in a critical condition.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed the man fell about three metres before hitting the ground.

It is uncertain if the man will be airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

More to come.

biloela hospital biloela news queensland ambulance and emergency services
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Lucky we got the kids out': Shock as home goes up in flames

        premium_icon 'Lucky we got the kids out': Shock as home goes up in flames

        News Three fire crews responded to the call earlier this morning.

        NAMED: List of busted Gladstone drug dealers

        premium_icon NAMED: List of busted Gladstone drug dealers

        News A NUMBER of drug dealers go through Gladstone’s courts every year.

        IN COURT: 75 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 75 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        Coming soon: Digital Print Edition to feature major stories

        Coming soon: Digital Print Edition to feature major stories

        News New online product to highlight the most major stories as they would appear in the...