Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man is accused of hitting a woman with a bottle when she asked him to socially distance in a Sydney supermarket queue.
The man is accused of hitting a woman with a bottle when she asked him to socially distance in a Sydney supermarket queue.
Crime

Man in court over supermarket assault

by Angelo Risso and Jodie Stephens, AAP
17th May 2020 5:12 PM

A man who's accused of hitting a woman with a bottle when she asked him to socially distance in a Sydney supermarket queue, has been referred for a mental health assessment.

Police say the 59-year-old woman asked Mohammed Hanif Hussein, 47, to move back when he stood close behind her at a supermarket checkout in Miller in Sydney's southwest on Friday morning.

It's alleged Hussein responded by hitting the woman on the head with a bottle as she was buying her groceries before fleeing the store.

The woman was treated by paramedics and taken to Liverpool Hospital as a precaution.

The woman was treated at Liverpool hospital. Picture: Supplied/News Limited.
The woman was treated at Liverpool hospital. Picture: Supplied/News Limited.

 

Police also say Hussein brandished a meat cleaver when officers approached him on Saturday at a Green Valley park before he was tasered and arrested.

Hussein appeared before Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday and was referred for a mental health assessment at Nepean Hospital, with no plea recorded.

He will return to the court if his mental health is deemed adequate.

Police on Saturday charged Hussein with several offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulting police and using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention.

Originally published as Man in court over supermarket assault

 

coronaviruspromo
assault coronavirus court social distancing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: Ubobo art project takes shape

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Ubobo art project takes shape

        News A mockup for a new historical art installation has been revealed.

        Mum’s passion for volunteering passed down to her kids

        premium_icon Mum’s passion for volunteering passed down to her kids

        News “I DO IT because I want better for my children.”

        Woman allegedly caught drinking driving two times over limit

        premium_icon Woman allegedly caught drinking driving two times over limit

        News The woman was intercepted by police on Saturday night and subjected to a breath...

        Gyms ready to open as restrictions ease for stage 2

        premium_icon Gyms ready to open as restrictions ease for stage 2

        News Natalie Short from ASN Gladstone said she could not understate the importance of a...