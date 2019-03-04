Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Megan Kirley, 40, was shot dead at semi-rural property in Karawatha, south of Brisbane, on February 9.
Megan Kirley, 40, was shot dead at semi-rural property in Karawatha, south of Brisbane, on February 9.
Crime

Man in court over shooting murder

by Aaron Bunch
4th Mar 2019 12:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of shooting a Brisbane mother-of-two in the head at her semi-rural property has been remanded in custody after briefly facing court.

Stafford Emmerson, 40, of Acacia Ridge faced Brisbane Magistrates Court today charged with the murder of Megan Kirley, 40, on February 9. He did not apply for bail and the matter was adjourned.

 

Megan Kirley, 40, was shot dead on February 9.
Megan Kirley, 40, was shot dead on February 9.

 

Stafford Emmerson appeared in court today.
Stafford Emmerson appeared in court today.

 

Ms Kirley was found dead by her partner at her Karawatha home.

Police say they are still trying to establish a motive for the crime, but there's nothing to suggest a link between Emmerson and Ms Kirley or her partner.

Emmerson was arrested on Saturday after a tip-off following a public appeal for help to find him. Detectives found him at a house in Regents Park, south of Brisbane.

The matter will return to the same court on April 8.

court crime editors picks karawatha megan kirley shooting

Top Stories

    'Beyond a joke': New Auckland store targeted again

    premium_icon 'Beyond a joke': New Auckland store targeted again

    News GLADSTONE Police is appealing for public information about an alleged wilful damage incident at a New Auckland service station early Sunday morning.

    • 4th Mar 2019 3:47 PM
    CATCHES OF THE WEEK: Weekend showers did not deter anglers

    premium_icon CATCHES OF THE WEEK: Weekend showers did not deter anglers

    Fishing Live baits were again the preferred lure of choice

    High-tech house with a spectacular view

    premium_icon High-tech house with a spectacular view

    Property A property for sale in South Gladstone is offering advanced features

    How many university students will Gladstone have this year?

    premium_icon How many university students will Gladstone have this year?

    News Expected total number of students and most popular courses revealed.