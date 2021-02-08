Man in court after drug set up at home busted

A Wooderson man appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court last week charged with two drug-related offences after his hydroponic set-up was busted by police. FILE PHOTO.

A Wooderson man appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court last week charged with two drug-related offences after his hydroponic set-up was busted by police. FILE PHOTO.

A man who was growing cannabis for his ill mother appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court last week and pleaded guilty to drug offences.

Joel Ian O’Connor pleaded guilty to one count of possessing anything used in the commission of a crime and one count of possessing utensils or pipes that had been used.

Police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of O’Connor’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate John Milburn.

At 9.04pm on December 14, 2020 officers from Gladstone’s Criminal Investigation Branch attended a property in Wooderson to assist the RSPCA execute a search warrant.

O’Connor was the sole occupant of the property and a search of the property was conducted.

At 9.48pm officers located a shed which contained a hydroponic set up including a grow tent, two large lights and pots filled with dirt which were connected to the property’s water supply.

No plants were located within the tent, however, a further search of the shed located fertiliser products, PH kits, filters, ducting, an additional grow tent and a water pump and timer.

O’Connor was given his rights and cautions. When questioned he stated the items were his and they were used to grow cannabis.

O’Connor further stated he had set up the grow tent in the shed two years ago in an effort to grow cannabis for his mother who suffered from cancer.

A court heard O’Connor did not use the drug and had grown six cannabis plants over the past two years.

Police continued their search of the property in a nearby garage after hearing O’Connor’s version of events.

Police located a water pipe which had been used and an electric grinder which contained powder residue and smelled strongly of cannabis.

When questioned, O’Connor said the items were kept in the shed for mates to use when they came over to smoke cannabis.

He was issued a notice to appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

O’Connor was fined $1500 and Mr Milburn ordered the drug items be forfeited to the Crown for destruction with convictions recorded.

