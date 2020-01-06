Man in court after allegedly setting another man on fire

AN argument that turned nasty is claimed to be the trigger for a man allegedly being set on fire in Rockhampton on Saturday.

Wandal resident Jesse Duncan George, 21, was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm after allegedly setting a 41-year-old man on fire at a Campbell Street residence.

Just before midday, police commenced an investigation after the 41-year-old man presented to Rockhampton Hospital claiming to have been set on fire.

He suffered burns to a large part of his body, including his head and neck.

One hour later, police attended the Campbell St address and took Mr George into custody.

They allege Mr George visited the residence and an argument ensued between the pair before he allegedly sprayed the older man with an accelerant and set fire to him.

Mr George briefly appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates court today where his case was adjourned until tomorrow and he was remanded in custody.

The 41-year-old man remains in hospital in a stable condition.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000027086