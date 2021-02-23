Man in Breslin St brawl faces court

A Gladstone removalist has been handed a suspended jail sentence after he faced court for his part in a public brawl.

Police were called to Breslin St at 2.50am on August 1 following a noise complaint.

Throughout the interaction, Jerome Barry Davis yelled offensive and threatening language that could be heard by residents on the street.

He yelled “you f---ing dogs, you f---ing maggots, you’ll get f---ing charged c---.”

While police were arresting another person, Davis stood in front of the person, attempting to block the officers and said “back off let me settle her down.”

Davis reached out and pushed an officer with both hands on the chest and said “no you’re not under arrest.”

Davis was told he was under arrest and as an officer moved in to restrain him, he swung his arms back elbowing the officer to the left of his head.

Another officer told him to stop resisting and Davis said “I’m not f---ing resisting you want me to resist I’ll punch you in the mouth you dog” and thrust his elbows back into the officer.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on February 19 to three counts of assaulting police, two counts of public nuisance, obstructing police and breach of bail.

The court heard Davis had a seven-page criminal history with a number of public nuisance and obstructing offences.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had been at an address drinking with his cousin when someone else showed up.

What happened resulted in everyone at the address getting charged and his client was the last to be sentenced.

Mr Pepito said his client had been employed as a removalist and hoped his new job would help him to not come back through the system.

Davis was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

A conviction was recorded.