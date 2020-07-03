Man in BP armed robbery to spend month behind bars

AN offender involved in an armed robbery insisted the screwdriver used to threaten a woman was only ever meant to be used to break into a cigarette cabinet.

Jack Leonard Baker, 25, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to enter premises and commit indictable offence, possess a utensil and two counts of breach of bail.

According to the statement of facts the BP in Cardwell was subject to an armed robbery at 2am on October 16, 2019 when two offenders entered the premises and jumped the front counter before threatening a female console operator with a screwdriver.

An offender told the woman to "stay away or be killed" before they stole a black cash register containing $2500 cash, 15 Winfield red, blue and gold cigarettes and five packs of yellow eclipse breath mints before running out the rear doors the facts stated.

Both offenders had their faces covered, however had identifiable items of clothing and distinguishing body features.

The facts state on October 18 detectives conducted a search warrant at Baker's house in Euramo after a tip-off that he had a matching arm tattoo of one of the offenders.

During a search warrant, detectives located three empty Winfield red, blue and gold cigarette packets and five eclipse mint tins with handwritten labels from the Cardwell BP.

During a police interview Baker admitted to being the offender in the CCTV footage.

He said he had been drinking with the other offender and needed cash so they decided to go to the BP.

Baker told police he had the screwdriver but said it was for the purpose of opening a cigarette cabinet and was never intended to be used as a weapon and he denied threatening the victim.

The facts state Baker told police the offenders disposed of their clothing and the screwdriver in the Murray River.

The court was told his co-offender, 38, had received a 15-month jail sentence for his offending.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey described Baker as a "persistent" offender and noted his previous probation sentences.

Baker was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment to serve one, eligible for parole on August 2.