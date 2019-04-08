Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man in his 90s has been seriously injured in a crash at Buddina, where he was trapped underneath his vehicle for some time.
A man in his 90s has been seriously injured in a crash at Buddina, where he was trapped underneath his vehicle for some time.
Breaking

Man in 90s trapped underneath car in serious crash

Matty Holdsworth
by
8th Apr 2019 12:40 PM | Updated: 1:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 90s has been seriously injured in a crash at Buddina, where he was trapped underneath his vehicle for some time.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews responded to the crash at Point Cartwright Dr and were on scene at 12.02pm.

A QAS media spokeswoman said the man was trapped for some time but had since be extricated.

"He has lacerations to his arms, legs and chest and has a hip injury," the spokeswoman said.

"But he is conscious and talking to paramedics."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services station officer Jason Evans said the man was pinned between the wall inside his own garage.

"He is actually doing pretty good, he has all his vital signs. It's lucky to not be more serious," Mr Evans said.

"It was a close confined job and he has done very well. His partner was in the car and she was fairly distraught." 

The man is expected to be transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

More to come.

buddina crash paramedics qas queensland ambulance service sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    EVENTS: Jam-packed holidays in Gladstone

    premium_icon EVENTS: Jam-packed holidays in Gladstone

    Whats On From the Gladstone Harbour festival to the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht race, school holidays in the region are loaded with events

    • 8th Apr 2019 1:10 PM
    UPDATE: Police find 13-yo girl 'safe and well'

    premium_icon UPDATE: Police find 13-yo girl 'safe and well'

    News A QPS spokeswoman said the girl was reported found at 10am.

    Central Queensland Rotarians gather for annual event

    premium_icon Central Queensland Rotarians gather for annual event

    Community Guest speakers shared stories of how Rotary helped them

    'Seek feedback': Mayor speaks on local govt reforms

    premium_icon 'Seek feedback': Mayor speaks on local govt reforms

    News 'It gives us appropriate time to consult with our community'