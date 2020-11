A man in his 20s is in hospital after being struck by a tree branch.

A man in his 20s is in hospital after being struck by a tree branch.

A MAN in his 20s has been flown to hospital after being struck by a tree branch in Lowmead earlier today.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to an address off Clarkes Rd at 12.40pm where the man had sustained a head injury.

The RACQ Lifeflight Helicopter flew the man to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.