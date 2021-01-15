Man implicates himself through admissions

A Gladstone man implicated himself when he admitted to driving.

A Gladstone man accidentally implicated himself when he made admissions to police he’d been driving despite suspension.

Shaun James Warby pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to unlicensed driving.

On September 20, police approached a car on Bloomfield St, Miriam Vale which was unoccupied.

Warby exited a toilet block and said he was the driver and was travelling from Gladstone to Bundaberg.

Checks showed his licence was suspended due to demerit points.

Warby told police he thought his licence was current.

At the time he was on a suspended sentence.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said the 37-year-old had a “tragic” upbringing being raised in foster care.

She said he suffered from a brain injury from being hit by a car in Fortitude Valley and still had to do occupational therapy.

Ms Townsend said to Warby’s credit, he wasn’t found driving and had implicated himself through his own admissions.

Warby was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $450. No action was taken on the suspended sentence.

