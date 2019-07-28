MANHUNT: Police appeal for help to find escapee

WANTED MAN: Police are searching for Lui Tiaaleaiga after he escaped from their custody at the Rockhampton Hospital.

POLICE have called on the public to help track down a man who escaped from their custody last night.

Lui Tiaaleaiga, 26, escaped from police custody at around 7pm while undergoing treatment at Rockhampton Base Hospital.

He was under police guard at the time.

An immediate investigation began with police conducting searches and carrying out inquiries.

These inquiries remain ongoing.

Tiaaleaiga was in custody due to allegations of drug and weapon possession.

He is described as heavily tattooed Pacific Islander,188cm tall, with a solid build, long dark curly brown hair and brown eyes.

His left foot was bandaged and he was wearing black shirt and shorts (current clothing pictured).

Anyone who has any information in relation to his current whereabouts is urged to contact police.

Anyone who sights Lui Taaleaiga is asked to immediately call Triple Zero (000) and not to approach him.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day quoting reference number: QP1901449533

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.