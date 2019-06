Paramedics attended the crash after 2.42am

A MAN was transported to hospital last night after the vehicle he was travelling in rolled about 2.42am.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the Bruce Highway crash on Gladstone Mount Larcom Rd to reports of a single vehicle rollover.

A QA spokesman said a man was treated for suspected spinal injury, chest and leg pain.

He was transported in a stable condition.