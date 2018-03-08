Man hospitalised with head injury after night time 'disturbance'

A man was hospitalised after a late-night incident along Lord St involving another man.

A man was hospitalised after a late-night incident along Lord St involving another man.

A MAN in his 20s was taken to Gladstone Hospital yesterday morning after he sustained a head injury.

Police were contacted by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics attending to the patient about 2.45am on Thursday morning.

Senior Sergeant Jamie Goodwin said police were still investigating what was reported as a early-morning "disturbance" between two men along Lord St.

It is believed the altercation happened outside Pat's Tackle World.

No formal complaints have been made and no charges have been laid.

Police are still waiting to speak with the hospitalised man who was transported in an ambulance in a stable condition.