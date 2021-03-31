Man hospitalised after two trucks crash on Bruce Hwy

A man was taken to hospital after reports two trucks collided on the Bruce Hwy on Tuesday night.

Emergency Services were called to Miriam Vale at 10.55pm.

Two patients were assessed on scene.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the highway was closed in both directions for a short period.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews applied a soaking agent to clean up an oil and diesel spill left behind.

The QFES spokeswoman said the two trucks involved was a B-Double and road marking vehicle.

She said the road marking vehicle was on its side in the northbound lane, and the B-Double truck was upright in the southbound lane when crews arrived.

A man in his 50s was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.