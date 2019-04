QAS were called to a Kin Kora home shortly before midday.

QAS were called to a Kin Kora home shortly before midday. Matthew Deans

A MAN has been taken to hospital with significant burns sustained during a car fire.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to a Kin Kora home shortly before midday with reports the man had been burned by a car fire.

A QAS spokesperson said he suffered significant burns to his legs.

Critical care paramedics assisted the man before taking him to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.