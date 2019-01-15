Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue at the scene.
RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue at the scene.
News

Man hospitalised after steel strike at property near Agnes

15th Jan 2019 5:10 PM

A MAN has been taken to a Brisbane hospital for treatment after being struck by a large piece of steel while working on a trailer.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called to the scene near Agnes Water at 8am on Monday to help the man, who had been hit in the abdomen.

The man was treated by the medical crew who suspected he was suffering broken ribs and internal bleeding.

The critical care paramedic and doctor treated the patient for his injuries before airlifting him to the Rockhampton Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition for treatment.

He has since been transferred to a Brisbane hospital for further treatment.

agnes water racq capricorn helicopter rescue rockhampton hospital
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Cranky dad's 'hissy fit' over non-refundable meal

    premium_icon Cranky dad's 'hissy fit' over non-refundable meal

    News A CRANKY dad who didn't like his McDonald's meal has been fined $1000 for what he did when refused a refund.

    Why small Gladstone business changed its name and look

    premium_icon Why small Gladstone business changed its name and look

    News The name change signified a new direction for the centre

    SUNfest dishes up plenty of fun on day one

    premium_icon SUNfest dishes up plenty of fun on day one

    News Plenty of variety for kids on opening day of SUNfest 2019.

    Why getting a haircut in a surfwear store is a snip

    premium_icon Why getting a haircut in a surfwear store is a snip

    News 'We're getting to meet a lot of new clients.'