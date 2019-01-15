Man hospitalised after steel strike at property near Agnes

A MAN has been taken to a Brisbane hospital for treatment after being struck by a large piece of steel while working on a trailer.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was called to the scene near Agnes Water at 8am on Monday to help the man, who had been hit in the abdomen.

The man was treated by the medical crew who suspected he was suffering broken ribs and internal bleeding.

The critical care paramedic and doctor treated the patient for his injuries before airlifting him to the Rockhampton Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition for treatment.

He has since been transferred to a Brisbane hospital for further treatment.