CRASH: A single vehicle crash took place in the early hours of this morning on the Bruce Highway near Bajool.
Man hospitalised after single vehicle crash on Bruce Highway

Leighton Smith
Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
20th Jul 2020 7:18 AM
A MAN in his 20s was hospitalised following a crash on the Bruce Highway in the early hours of this morning.

Paramedics were called to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Magazine Rd, Bajool, south of Rockhampton at 2.23am.

CRASH: A single vehicle crashed on the Bruce Highway near the intersection of Magazine Rd, Bajool in the early hours of this morning.
A male was able to remove himself from the vehicle prior to QAS arrival.

He was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital with chest and ankle injuries.

Queensland Police said the cause of the crash was unknown and investigations were continuing.

