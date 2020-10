Queensland Police Service Officers attended the scene of an assault in the early hours of this morning in central Gladstone.

Queensland Police Service Officers attended the scene of an assault in the early hours of this morning in central Gladstone.

A MAN in his 20s was transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition last night following an incident in Gladstone Central.

The man sustained minor head and facial injuries following an alleged assault.

Queensland Ambulance Officers attended the scene on Hanson Road at 3.45am this morning.

A QAS spokeswoman said Queensland Police Service officers also attended the scene, however, it is unclear if any arrests were made.

More to come.