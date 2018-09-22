Two men hospitalised from separate crashes on same road

Two crashes have happened on the same street in Gladstone this morning.

A MALE motorcyclist is being transported to Gladstone hospital after a terrifying collision into a tree at the intersection of Glen Lyon Rd and Dixon Drive this morning.

Queensland Police service reported that the man is aged in his 20s and crashed a Harley Davidson motorbike into a tree at Telina around 11am.

Queensland Ambulance Service transported the male to hospital with a minor injury to his leg.

Earlier, Gladstone ambulance transported a male with lacerations to his head to Gladstone hospital after a single vehicle crash on Glen Lyon Road.

QAS got the call at 9.43am.

