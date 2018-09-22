Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two crashes have happened on the same street in Gladstone this morning.
Two crashes have happened on the same street in Gladstone this morning.
Breaking

Two men hospitalised from separate crashes on same road

Hannah Sbeghen
by
22nd Sep 2018 11:44 AM

A MALE motorcyclist is being transported to Gladstone hospital after a terrifying collision into a tree at the intersection of Glen Lyon Rd and Dixon Drive this morning. 

Queensland Police service reported that the man is aged in his 20s and crashed a Harley Davidson motorbike into a tree at Telina around 11am.

Queensland Ambulance Service transported the male to hospital with a minor injury to his leg.

Earlier, Gladstone ambulance transported a male with lacerations to his head to Gladstone hospital after a single vehicle crash on Glen Lyon Road. 

QAS got the call at 9.43am. 

More to come.

Top Stories

    The main event: Butcher vs. Burnett

    premium_icon The main event: Butcher vs. Burnett

    News Gladstone's political heavyweights MP Glenn Butcher and Mayor Matt Burnett will be coming to blows in the ring

    Crews on standby as Ambrose blaze reignites

    Crews on standby as Ambrose blaze reignites

    News QFES reported that there was no threats to property.

    150-year first for Gladstone church

    150-year first for Gladstone church

    News A new sign of the times at Gladstone Presbyterian Church.

    Shorten pledges bulk-billed MRI for Gladstone

    Shorten pledges bulk-billed MRI for Gladstone

    Health The Opposition Leader said 'the people of Gladstone deserve better'.

    Local Partners