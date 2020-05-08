Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A TEENAGER was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a motorcycle crash.
A TEENAGER was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a motorcycle crash.
Breaking

Man hospitalised after crashing into tree on Carnarvon Hwy

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
8th May 2020 10:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BREAKING: A man who crashed his truck into a tree has been transported to Roma Hospital with head injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to a single vehicle traffic crash on the Carnarvon Highway in Eumamurrin, 33km north of Roma.

QAS received the call at 8.59am this morning that a male driver had run his truck off the side of the road and struck a large tree.

The man was transported to Roma Hospital in a stable condition with head and possible spinal injuries.

More to come...

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Speeding drivers surge despite less traffic

        premium_icon Speeding drivers surge despite less traffic

        News "We are writing more speeding tickets despite the fact there are fewer cars on the road."

        ‘Centre of excellence’: Plans to put Gladstone on the map

        premium_icon ‘Centre of excellence’: Plans to put Gladstone on the map

        Council News Gladstone is set to benefit from new Regional Australia Council’s focus on jobs and...

        IN COURT: 10 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 10 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        • 8th May 2020 8:27 AM
        $78k boost for DV services

        premium_icon $78k boost for DV services

        News “It’s important to know there is somebody to turn to and somewhere to go.”