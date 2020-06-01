Man hospitalised after cow incident

A farmer was been taken to hospital after an incident with a cow. Photo: Zizi Averill

A farmer was been taken to hospital after an incident with a cow. Photo: Zizi Averill

A FARMER has been taken to Gladstone hospital after an incident with a cow on a rural property at Bororen this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a man in his 40s was working on a farm when he was pushed into a fence by a cow.

"Queensland Ambulance paramedics attended an address at Bororen at 10.37am after reports a man had sustained injuries to his arm and hand after being pushed into a fence by a cow," the spokeswoman said.

Initial reports were the man was bleeding from his hand and arm.

"The man who was reportedly in his 40s was transported to Gladstone Hospital with injuries to his arm," the spokeswoman said.