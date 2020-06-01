Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A farmer was been taken to hospital after an incident with a cow. Photo: Zizi Averill
A farmer was been taken to hospital after an incident with a cow. Photo: Zizi Averill
News

Man hospitalised after cow incident

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Jun 2020 1:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FARMER has been taken to Gladstone hospital after an incident with a cow on a rural property at Bororen this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a man in his 40s was working on a farm when he was pushed into a fence by a cow.

"Queensland Ambulance paramedics attended an address at Bororen at 10.37am after reports a man had sustained injuries to his arm and hand after being pushed into a fence by a cow," the spokeswoman said.

Initial reports were the man was bleeding from his hand and arm.

"The man who was reportedly in his 40s was transported to Gladstone Hospital with injuries to his arm," the spokeswoman said.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man slapped with fine over weapon confusion

        premium_icon Man slapped with fine over weapon confusion

        Crime The item was found among thousands of other items in his car.

        IN COURT: 25 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 25 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        'Million Jobs Plan': Attracting new industry to Gladstone

        premium_icon 'Million Jobs Plan': Attracting new industry to Gladstone

        News New ‘green’ industries could be attracted to Gladstone with the promise of cheap...

        IT’S IN THE EYES: GP’s warning to parents

        premium_icon IT’S IN THE EYES: GP’s warning to parents

        News Gladstone's top medical professional has issued a warning to new parents