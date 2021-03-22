Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crews were called to Calliope.
Crews were called to Calliope.
News

Man hospitalised after Calliope motorbike crash

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
22nd Mar 2021 8:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital after a motorbike crash in Calliope on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to Morris Ave and Drynan Drive at 5pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the motorbike rider was in the middle of the roadway when crews arrived.

The QFES spokeswoman said crews assisted paramedics in transporting the patient to hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with chest and shoulder injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police investigations were continuing.

calliope crash
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone Hospital shame: How many are waiting too long

        Premium Content Gladstone Hospital shame: How many are waiting too long

        News Queensland Health data on Gladstone Hospital performance reveals delays in seeing patients and ramping.

        Speedway Australia gives Benaraby track ‘thumbs up’

        Premium Content Speedway Australia gives Benaraby track ‘thumbs up’

        News Gladstone Auto Club needs assistance to install lighting around the new “world...

        Woman arrested over alleged Gladstone bottle shop assault

        Premium Content Woman arrested over alleged Gladstone bottle shop assault

        News Police and ambulance paramedics have responded to a bottle shop at Gladstone.

        Solar panel fire extinguished

        Premium Content Solar panel fire extinguished

        News Fire-fighters are responding to reports of a “visible flame” near a solar panel on...