Man hospitalised after Calliope motorbike crash

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital after a motorbike crash in Calliope on Sunday.

Emergency services were called to Morris Ave and Drynan Drive at 5pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the motorbike rider was in the middle of the roadway when crews arrived.

The QFES spokeswoman said crews assisted paramedics in transporting the patient to hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with chest and shoulder injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police investigations were continuing.