Emergency services were called to the Leichhardt Hwy on Thursday night.
Man hospitalised after being trapped under truck

Eilish Massie
eilish.massie@news.com.au
29th Jan 2021 7:29 AM
A man in his 40s was taken to hospital after being caught under a truck on the Leichhardt Hwy on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called to Banana at 10pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man had his leg caught between the truck's step and mudguard.

The QAS spokesman said it was unknown which part of the man's leg was stuck.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews used cutting gear to release the man.

The man was later taken to Moura Hospital in a stable condition.

