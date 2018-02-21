Man holding a glass 'threatens' cousin after family funeral

A DAY filled with darkness turned into a real-life nightmare for a woman after she came home from an emotional funeral.

Gladstone Magistrates Court was told on Monday that the woman had returned home from the funeral on the night of February 2 when her intoxicated cousin showed up.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said the cousin, David Alex John Weribone, reached into the woman's home and tried to take some food.

When she saw him, Weribone asked his cousin for some of her wine too, which she refused to hand over because he was already drunk.

Angry at her refusal, Weribone pushed over a wooden table nearby before turning his rage on his cousin.

The court was told Weribone stood over her, intimidating her with a glass and frightening her.

Sen Const Selvadurai said the defendant's actions were threatening and made the victim think he was going to hit her.

After the altercation, the woman ran to her neighbours and called 000.

Weribone pleaded guilty to wilful damage and common assault.

He was ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.