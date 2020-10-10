Man hid from police in burnt-out house

A GLADSTONE man who didn’t want to get in trouble, hid from police in a burnt-out house.

Steven James Allen, 33, was stopped by police on Philip St, on August 28, at 3.30am.

When he saw the police he threw a bottle, believed to be a “bong” into the front yard of an address and ran towards a burnt-out house.

Police located Allen hiding in the rear of the property and detained him for a search.

Allen told the police he ran because he had a bong and didn’t want to “get in trouble.”

Police located the brown bottle with a cone piece and hose attached which smelled of marijuana.

Allen pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to possessing a utensil.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said his client had schizophrenia and had started drug counselling with intentions on seeing a psychologist.

He conceded his client was on parole for a burglary which had drug matters attached to it.

Allen was sentenced to two months’ imprisonment, immediately suspended for a year.

Read more court stories:

Mum kept weapon to protect child from peeping Toms

Man supervising learner gets done for drink-driving

Caught on camera: Man steals vibrating sex toy