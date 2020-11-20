Man held knife to daughter’s chin

A man has pleaded guilty to domestic violence offending after he held a knife to his daughter’s chin.

A DRUNK 43-year-old man went to his partner’s Redbank Plains home on April 22 calling her a “fat wh---” and a “co-- hungry c---.”

The man threw himself on top of the woman, causing her to squirm to free herself.

He threw a beer can at the bedside table and then moved the abuse onto his 16-year-old daughter.

The woman saw the man in the room holding the daughter by the arm, and she placed herself between him and the girl, and pushed him out of the bedroom.

The woman tried to leave the house but the man’s tirade continued as he backed her into a wall and called her a “dog wh--- sl--”.

She fled through the front door but the man followed her.

She attempted to get help from the neighbours while her daughter pleaded with the man to leave her mum alone.

The man went back inside the house to get his bag.

He pointed an object, described as a knife, just below his daughter’s chin and stated words to the effect: “I would come back and gut everyone.”

The knife was placed back into the man’s bag before police arrived.

Anyone seeking help in a domestic violence situation should contact:

1800-Respect: 1800 737 732

Gladstone Women’s Health: 1800 749 222

DV Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636

Policelink 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.

When police got to the scene, the man was volatile and aggressive.

He made threats to assault police and stated he would “f--- you up” and approached an officer in a volatile manner and said “I want you.”

Police presented tasers and told the man to get on the ground and after a physical altercation he was arrested.

Police located a hawkbill knife in his possession.

When questioned about the knife, the man said “if it was (on me) I would stick you quicker than you’d get me”.

The man pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 13.to contravening a domestic violence order and obstructing police.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said prior to the incident his client had been doing cultural work within the community and had plans to move up north and work with crocodiles.

Mr Selic said alcohol had been a significant contributing factor to the offending.

He said his client was remorseful for his actions.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said the offending was serious.

“I’m just appalled (and) deeply concerned about the number of breaches coming before this court involved with violence,” Mr Manthey said.

The man was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment with parole release after two months.