Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Court House. Courthouse.
Gladstone Court House. Courthouse. Matt Taylor
News

Man head butted police officer after feeling targeted

17th Jun 2019 8:00 AM

WILLIAM Mervyn Johnson's court hearing began on a light note when he was mistaken for his brother, who also had matters in court on Friday.

But the laughter was short-lived when Magistrate Dennis Kinsella read why Johnson was appearing in court.

Johnson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to one count of commit public nuisance within a licenced premises and the serious assault of a police officer.

His brother, Josiah Richard Hollingsworth, had a wilful damage charge adjourned to a later date. It's not known if the offending was linked to his brother's.

Defence barrister Angela Taylor said her client, Johnson and his cousin had been at the opening of an art gallery exhibition showing artwork they had created.

Ms Taylor said the pair celebrated the night by heading out on the town.

The court was told Johnson's cousin was involved in an incident with police and Johnson felt his cousin had been treated unfairly.

"He felt police were harassing his cousin,” Ms Taylor said. "It was a bizarre circumstance.”

The court was told Johnson attended the police station and head-butted an officer.

Magistrate Kinsella said it was an example of a very serious assault.

"He made a complete and utter nuisance of himself,” Mr Kinsella said.

Ms Taylor said it was her client's first time before court as an adult and he held various job roles.

Ms Taylor told the court in a previous job Johnson had been introduced to drugs by his supervisor.

Mr Kinsella asked if Johnson had an issue with authority and whether he had sought any counselling.

Mr Kinsella said he was "sitting on the fence” whether Johnson should receive a term of imprisonment.

"It's a big step,” Mr Kinsella said. He adjourned the court sentence to a later date for Johnson to attend counselling.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Amazing': People flock to experience scUber at Heron

    premium_icon 'Amazing': People flock to experience scUber at Heron

    Environment A nimble submarine ride through the Great Barrier Reef has been hailed a success, with tickets selling in less than five minutes

    • 17th Jun 2019 8:00 AM
    Angry mum in court for series of abusive text messages

    premium_icon Angry mum in court for series of abusive text messages

    News A WOMAN attempting to live a Christian lifestyle has fronted court.

    • 17th Jun 2019 8:02 AM
    Pillow Talk celebrates 10 years in Gladstone

    premium_icon Pillow Talk celebrates 10 years in Gladstone

    Business Manager reveals her secrets to success

    • 17th Jun 2019 8:00 AM
    BIG BERTH: Port works to court cruise ships

    premium_icon BIG BERTH: Port works to court cruise ships

    News Luring cruise ships more than 300m in length the aim after upgrades.