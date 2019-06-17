Man head butted police officer after feeling targeted

WILLIAM Mervyn Johnson's court hearing began on a light note when he was mistaken for his brother, who also had matters in court on Friday.

But the laughter was short-lived when Magistrate Dennis Kinsella read why Johnson was appearing in court.

Johnson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to one count of commit public nuisance within a licenced premises and the serious assault of a police officer.

His brother, Josiah Richard Hollingsworth, had a wilful damage charge adjourned to a later date. It's not known if the offending was linked to his brother's.

Defence barrister Angela Taylor said her client, Johnson and his cousin had been at the opening of an art gallery exhibition showing artwork they had created.

Ms Taylor said the pair celebrated the night by heading out on the town.

The court was told Johnson's cousin was involved in an incident with police and Johnson felt his cousin had been treated unfairly.

"He felt police were harassing his cousin,” Ms Taylor said. "It was a bizarre circumstance.”

The court was told Johnson attended the police station and head-butted an officer.

Magistrate Kinsella said it was an example of a very serious assault.

"He made a complete and utter nuisance of himself,” Mr Kinsella said.

Ms Taylor said it was her client's first time before court as an adult and he held various job roles.

Ms Taylor told the court in a previous job Johnson had been introduced to drugs by his supervisor.

Mr Kinsella asked if Johnson had an issue with authority and whether he had sought any counselling.

Mr Kinsella said he was "sitting on the fence” whether Johnson should receive a term of imprisonment.

"It's a big step,” Mr Kinsella said. He adjourned the court sentence to a later date for Johnson to attend counselling.