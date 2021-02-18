Man had pigs, sheep and marijuana plants on his farm

A Darts Creek man was found growing marijuana on his property.

A Darts Creek man was found growing marijuana on his property.

A Darts Creek man was found growing several marijuana plants when police searched his property on January 28.

There they found two plants three feet tall and another 16 plants five foot tall.

John James Pholi claimed ownership of the plants, which were planned straight into the soil and covered with a grow tent.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

Pholi was also found with 30 marijuana seeds and two water pipes.

He said he wasn’t sure of the exact amount of plants as he had just thrown the seeds and hoped they would grow.

Pholi said he knew it was an offence to possess and grow marijuana but stated he wasn’t hurting anyone and wasn’t affecting anyone else being so far out where he was and just kept to himself.

Pholi, 37, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said Pholi lived on 18 acres where he had pigs, sheep and dogs.

She said her client grew the marijuana for personal use and disclosed the location of the plants to police.

Ms Townsend asked the court to consider community service as a penalty for her client.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey agreed it would be suitable, noting Pholi had a “green thumb”.

Pholi was sentenced to 100 hours community service and convictions were recorded.