Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The man will front court on Friday. Picture: Che Chorley
The man will front court on Friday. Picture: Che Chorley
News

Man had 10,000 child abuse files: cops

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
28th May 2021 1:55 PM | Updated: 3:21 PM

A 25-year-old Katherine man has been charged with a string of child abuse offences after police allegedly found more than 10,000 child abuse files on his devices.

Northern Territory Police and Australian Federal Police searched the man’s home on Friday where they found a mobile phone, table and laptop which all allegedly contained child abuse material.

NT Police said the man had also allegedly engaged in the trading of child abuse material through the use of an encrypted application, and possessed “more than 10,000 child abuse files through encrypted file storage platforms”.

The 25-year-old Katherine man has been charged with a string of child abuse offences. Picture: Che Chorley
The 25-year-old Katherine man has been charged with a string of child abuse offences. Picture: Che Chorley

The man has been charged with three counts of possessing child abuse material, one count of possessing child pornography material, three counts of solicit child abuse material, and one count of accessing child abuse material.

He remains in custody and will front Katherine Local Court on Friday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Lawson said NT Police and the AFP would continue to bring those allegedly involved in child abuse to justice.

“We will continue to go to great lengths to identify and arrest those who believe that they can hide behind encryption and the anonymity of the internet to commit these abhorrent crimes,” Senior Sergeant Lawson said.

“International collaboration is key to bringing these people before the courts.”

Originally published as Man had 10,000 child abuse files: cops

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        1770 festival labelled great success

        Premium Content 1770 festival labelled great success

        News The 2021 Seventeen-Seventy Festival was labelled a “great success” after the event attracted more than 1700 people to the region.

        Revealed: 87-year-old cafe wins Gladstone’s best burger

        Premium Content Revealed: 87-year-old cafe wins Gladstone’s best burger

        News “We try and make sure the food we put out, that we would be happy with it.”

        Gladstone MP slams opposition on Callide Dam

        Premium Content Gladstone MP slams opposition on Callide Dam

        Politics “What we need to do is concentrate on fixing this wall, these gates in Biloela and...

        Community rallies for woman involved in Mount Larcom crash

        Premium Content Community rallies for woman involved in Mount Larcom crash

        News The woman, mid-20s, was entrapped in her vehicle for some time