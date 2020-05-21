Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Court
Court
News

Man guilty of sexually touching a woman faces new charge

Aisling Brennan
21st May 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 4:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who pleaded guilty to sexually touching a woman during a Lismore poker tournament has had a fresh charge laid against him, a court heard.

Darryl Ashley Gamero, 31, had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually touching a 25-year-old woman at a poker tournament at the Lismore pub Mary G's in February.

Gamero sexually touched the woman a number of times before he was ejected by security.

He was due to be sentenced last week in the Lismore Local Court, however the court heard from the police prosecutor a new charge was being laid against Gamero.

Court documents reveal he has since been charged with a third count of sexually touching a person without their consent.

The matter was adjourned to allow Gamero's solicitor to seek further instructions from her client about the new charge.

Gamero, who remains on bail, will return to court on June 1.

More Stories

lismore local court northern rivers crime sexual touching
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Laws passed to jail bosses over mine deaths

        premium_icon Laws passed to jail bosses over mine deaths

        Politics Executives face up to 20 years in jail if a worker dies because of criminal negligence.

        WATCH: Campers busted for COVID breaches, trespass charges

        premium_icon WATCH: Campers busted for COVID breaches, trespass charges

        News Public tip-off leads police to a large group of Five Rocks campers

        Where can you go within 150km of Gladstone?

        premium_icon Where can you go within 150km of Gladstone?

        Travel Here are 16 locations you can visit from Gladstone for recreation.

        • 21st May 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘Belligerent’ retiree strikes police with ashtray

        premium_icon ‘Belligerent’ retiree strikes police with ashtray

        Crime The woman says she didn’t intend to hurt the officer.

        • 21st May 2020 5:00 AM