Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Robert Wagner has been found guilty of murdering his uncle Gerhard Wagner (pictured).
Robert Wagner has been found guilty of murdering his uncle Gerhard Wagner (pictured).
Crime

Man guilty of murdering rich uncle

by Natalie Bochenski, Warren Barnsley (AAP)
1st Jul 2019 1:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been found guilty of murdering his wealthy uncle more than 20 years ago, after a trial that heard the man had been killed and dismembered after a row over money.

Robert James Wagner, 57, has been found guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court of murdering Gerhard Wagner at his Brisbane home on January 7, 1999.

A jury on Monday agreed with the prosecution case that Wagner invited his 61-year-old uncle over, killed him, dismembered his body with an axe and dumped it in the Glass House Mountains.

Gerhard Wagner was last seen riding his motorbike about 3pm on January 7 after working on his yacht at a Brisbane marina.

He had a dinner date that night and had been planning to sail around the world. But the former merchant seaman did not turn up for the date and his body has never been found.

At the time, Wagner owed him $84,000 and was in a difficult financial situation, the jury was told.

A witness, who cannot be named for legal reasons, came forward with claims Wagner told him he had killed his uncle and got away with it.

The jury began deliberating last Wednesday after a two-and-a-half week trial.

editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    Russian ballet to be broadcast in to Gladstone

    premium_icon Russian ballet to be broadcast in to Gladstone

    Art & Theatre Spartacus was first performed at the Bolshoi Theatre 60 years ago

    • 1st Jul 2019 2:00 PM
    'Thrilled' super-mum nominated for national award

    premium_icon 'Thrilled' super-mum nominated for national award

    News The Tannum Sands mum and business owner has been recognised.

    Unexpected diagnosis sparks funds fight

    premium_icon Unexpected diagnosis sparks funds fight

    Health This is why it's important to help Chayse's family raise funds.

    A tee off to benefit the Calliope Historical Village

    premium_icon A tee off to benefit the Calliope Historical Village

    News 'The GEA's core goal is to support local business and industry'